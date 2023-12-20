Pak Army equips computer lab in WDC Miran Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pak Army has installed all the needed equipment and software in the computer laboratory of Women Degree College Miran Shah and made it fully functional for girl students.

The lab has been operationalized as part of Pak Army efforts to promote education and provide all the needed facilities to girls.

It is worth mentioning that girl students at Miran Shah Degree College were facing difficulties getting computer education due to the unavailability of modern equipment and electricity to run computer systems.

Pak Army has also installed a solar system besides modern computers in the lab for the facilitation of girl students.

The college administration has appreciated the efforts of the Pak Army to promote girls’ education and said that the continuous efforts of the Pak Army would help promote education among girls, enabling them to play a role in the development and progress of the country.