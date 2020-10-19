UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Establish Free Medical Camps At District Nagir Khas

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Pak army establish free medical camps at district Nagir Khas

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army established a Free Medical Camp at district Nagar Khas along with wholehearted support of Healthcare Department of the district.

The Camp provided diverse treatment to 1024 patients by General Physician, Medical Specialist, Surgical Specialist, Gynecologist, Psychiatrist and Dental Surgeon.

Patients included 512 general medical and surgical patients, 275 children, 139 Gynea, 270 dental and 28 Psychiatrist patients. Moreover, 70 laboratory tests and X-Rays were also carried out at the camps.

Additionally, awareness lecture was also delivered to educate people about prevention of diseases as well as oral and dental hygiene

More Stories From Pakistan

