UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Establish Two Days Free Medical Camps At District Khatmang

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Pak army establish two days free medical camps at district khatmang

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :With an aim to provide quality treatment and create awareness on health issues in the local populace, Pakistan Army established Free Medical Camps for 2-day at Dong and Hirgosal villages of District Kharmang, Gilgit Baltistan.

Teams comprising of qualified doctors including General Physician, Medical and Surgical Specialists were deputed.

Army Doctors and Paramedics provided essential medical treatment to 1069 patients, in which 32 minor surgical procedures,370 dental cases and 218 laboratory test were carried out at the camps.

Besides providing free medicines to Primary school Hergosil Village, middle School and Dispensary of Donga Village,lectures were also arranged to educate locals on prevention of diseases,child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

PM urges global community to investigate human rig ..

13 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

12 hours ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.