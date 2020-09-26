Pak army establish two days free medical camps at district khatmang

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :With an aim to provide quality treatment and create awareness on health issues in the local populace, Pakistan Army established Free Medical Camps for 2-day at Dong and Hirgosal villages of District Kharmang, Gilgit Baltistan.

Teams comprising of qualified doctors including General Physician, Medical and Surgical Specialists were deputed.

Army Doctors and Paramedics provided essential medical treatment to 1069 patients, in which 32 minor surgical procedures,370 dental cases and 218 laboratory test were carried out at the camps.

Besides providing free medicines to Primary school Hergosil Village, middle School and Dispensary of Donga Village,lectures were also arranged to educate locals on prevention of diseases,child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.