Pak Army Establishes Free Medical Camp In Chillum

March 21, 2023

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army established a free medical camp in the far-flung area, Chilum in Astore district.

Accordingly to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the free medical camp was established at the civil hospital Chillum for locals of the surrounding village to provide them with necessary medical aid at their doorsteps.

Hundreds of patients were treated, which including males, females and children.

The elders and people of the area highly praised the Pak Army for providing free medical services.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pak army had conducted free medical camps in other hard-to-reach areas as well, which are commendable efforts to serve humanity.

