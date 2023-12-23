Pak Army establishes high-quality educational institution in N. Waziristan

In an effort to uplift education in the deprived region of Sarbuzai in North Waziristan, the Pakistani military has inaugurated the Muhammad Model School, bringing top-notch educational facilities to children who have long lacked basic educational resources, officials sources said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) In an effort to uplift education in the deprived region of Sarbuzai in North Waziristan, the Pakistani military has inaugurated the Muhammad Model School, bringing top-notch educational facilities to children who have long lacked basic educational resources, officials sources said on Saturday.

Emphasizing the commitment to excellence, the Pakistani military ensures the establishment of the Muhammad Model School aligns with the highest educational standards.

For an extended period, children in the Sarbuzai region faced a lack of fundamental educational facilities. In response, the Pakistan Army extended support to establish the Muhammad Model School, aiming to adorn the children of Sarbuzai with the ornaments of education.

The Muhammad Model School boasts the latest amenities, adorned with educational credentials. It provides students with the best growth opportunities, featuring state-of-the-art facilities for both male and female students.

To familiarize students with basic sciences, a well-equipped library is available, offering interesting books for exploration. Additionally, the school provides educational videos and documentaries, and has installed smart TVs to engage and captivate the students. To boost morale, the school offers free uniforms, stationery, and captivating books through school bags, ensuring students have the necessary tools for learning.

The school adopts the educational system of advanced nations and imparts Islamic and traditional moral values to students. This comprehensive approach is designed to shape well-rounded individuals. The people of Sarbuzai express immense gratitude for the progressive steps taken by the Pakistan Army, enriching the community with the latest educational facilities. They believe that the Muhammad Model School not only revolutionizes the educational landscape but also significantly improves the literacy rate in the Sarbuzai area.