FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army is always ready to thwart all nefarious designs of the enemy, just like what it did in 1965 war with a much bigger enemy army.

This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib in a statement, issued on Friday in connection with the Defense Day observance on Sept 6. He said that Pakistan's sovereignty was invincible and no one could usurp it.

He said that in Sept 1965, much bigger enemy tried its best to occupy Pakistan as it knows that Pakistan was facing lack of weapons. However, India had forgotten that wars could be won only through passion and bravery and not through weapons only.

The Pakistan forces replied strongly to India, although its forces attacked Pakistan through Lahore and Sialkot borders in the darkness of night.

He said that the enemy was so much bigger and strong that Indian forces had finalised its plan to take breakfast at Lahore and Gujranwala, but Pakistani forces smashed all their dreams and proved that Pak defence was invincible.

Mian Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had planned to celebrate the Defence Day in a most befitting manner and the entire nation should also celebrate it enthusiastically to prove their love with the Pak forces.