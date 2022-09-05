'Pak army exhibited unprecedented valor on September 6, 1965', says Balighur Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said spirit and courage shown by the Pakistan Army on September 06, 1965 is unparalleled in the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said spirit and courage shown by the Pakistan Army on September 06, 1965 is unparalleled in the world.

In his message on the eve of Defense Day 2022, he said today is the day to pay homage to those martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the dear motherland.

'The world is witness that the Pakistani nation has not hesitated to spare any kind of sacrifice for the defense and survival of the homeland in difficult and critical time and the entire nation has always been united as one unit,' he said.

Balighur Rehman said Defense Day is testimony to the fact that whenever a difficult time came to the country, the nation always prioritised stability of the dear country over its personal differences and interests.

Governor Punjab said the country is facing devastation of floods, adding that we should show this spirit on this occasion and think as one nation. He said all possible help should be given to the flood affected.