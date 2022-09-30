UrduPoint.com

Pak-Army, FC, Administration Busy In Relief Operations For Welfare Of Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Pak-Army, FC, administration busy in relief operations for welfare of flood victims

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan along with the civil administration are busy in relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in flood-affected areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan along with the civil administration are busy in relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in flood-affected areas of the province.

According to a press release issued here on Friday at least 13 relief camps are operational in the flood-affected areas including Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sahabatpur and Jhal Magsi where 13,871 flood victims are being provided with cooked food, ration and medical treatment.

Apart from this, cooked food is being provided to the patients on a daily basis in Civil Hospital Sibi. Ration packets are also being delivered by helicopters to the flood-affected areas.

During the last 24 hours, 2709 packets of ration, 35,580 bottles of water, 5,386 kg of food items including flour, edible oil, rice, tea and sugar etc to flood victims in flood affected areas including Bolan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur.

While 10,302 kg of other items including warm clothes, mosquito nets, soap and other daily essential items were distributed to the deserving people in the area.

Pak Army and FC have 6 collection points active in Quetta for flood victims where relief materials are being collected for the flood victims so that timely assistance can be provided to the deserving people.

A series of free medical camps is also going on in the flood affected districts to protect people from infectious diseases. During the last 24 hours, 54 free medical camps were organized by Army, FC and PDMA in which 5,900 patients were treated and free medicines were provided.

Efforts are underway to restore the means of transportation. All the highways of Balochistan have been opened for traffic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Flood Water Oil Traffic Sibi Bolan Jafarabad Kohlu Khuzdar Nasirabad Awaran All From Flour

Recent Stories

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social m ..

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social media

6 minutes ago
 Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money la ..

Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money laundering case

4 minutes ago
 UK fraudster jailed over Caribbean resort scam

UK fraudster jailed over Caribbean resort scam

4 minutes ago
 Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament ..

Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament, 2 Women Elected - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Railways decides to partially restore train operat ..

Railways decides to partially restore train operation for Karachi from October 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.