Pak-Army, FC, administration busy in relief operations for welfare of flood victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan along with the civil administration are busy in relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in flood-affected areas of the province.

According to a press release issued here on Friday at least 13 relief camps are operational in the flood-affected areas including Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sahabatpur and Jhal Magsi where 13,871 flood victims are being provided with cooked food, ration and medical treatment.

Apart from this, cooked food is being provided to the patients on a daily basis in Civil Hospital Sibi. Ration packets are also being delivered by helicopters to the flood-affected areas.

During the last 24 hours, 2709 packets of ration, 35,580 bottles of water, 5,386 kg of food items including flour, edible oil, rice, tea and sugar etc to flood victims in flood affected areas including Bolan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur.

While 10,302 kg of other items including warm clothes, mosquito nets, soap and other daily essential items were distributed to the deserving people in the area.

Pak Army and FC have 6 collection points active in Quetta for flood victims where relief materials are being collected for the flood victims so that timely assistance can be provided to the deserving people.

A series of free medical camps is also going on in the flood affected districts to protect people from infectious diseases. During the last 24 hours, 54 free medical camps were organized by Army, FC and PDMA in which 5,900 patients were treated and free medicines were provided.

Efforts are underway to restore the means of transportation. All the highways of Balochistan have been opened for traffic.