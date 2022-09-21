Pak Army, FC busy in relief activities for flood victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) remained busy in rehabilitation and relief activities for the flood victims in respective areas of Balochistan.

In the flood-affected areas, Pak Army and FC Jawans were working day and night in the rehabilitation and relief activities of the victims along with the civil administration.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, about 14 relief camps were working in Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sahabatpur and Jhal Magsi where cooked food was being provided to the flood victims along with other facilities.

Ration packets were also being delivered by helicopters to the flood-affected areas.

During the last 24 hours, 7,303 victims were provided ration in Awaran, Sabi, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, Bolan, Bela, Hub, Uthal, Dera Bugti and Sahabpur despite 3,516 bottles of water, 633 bags of flour, edible oil and apart from this, 245 tents, blankets, warm clothes, mosquito nets had also been distributed.

On behalf of Pak Army and FC Balochistan, 8 collection points were established in Quetta, Chaman, Nushki, and Dalbandin for flood victims.

In order to estimate the damages caused by floods, 10 teams were formed in Lasbela district, with their tireless work and efforts, the damage caused by flood had been estimated in 94 percent of the areas.

As many as 48 free medical camps had been established by Pak Army, FC Balochistan and PDMA during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood affected districts in which 4,796 patients were treated and medicines were provided.

All the highways of Balochistan had been opened for traffic. While the National Highway Authority (NHA), Pak Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration were busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.