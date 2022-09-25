Pak Army, FC, continue relief activities in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Jawans, alongside the civil administration, are working day and night for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-victims in the affected areas of Balochistan.

According to press release issued here on Sunday, about 12 relief camps were operating in the flood-affected areas of Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sahabatpur and Jhal Magsi where cooked food and significant items were provided to 16,154 flood victims along with other facilities.

Besides, ration packets are also being delivered by helicopters to the flood-affected areas.

During the last 24 hours, 2, 644 rations packets, 5100 water bottles, 840 cartons of cooking oil, tea, rice, tents, blankets, warm cloths and 2350 mosquitoes nets were distributed among flood victims in Killa Abdullah, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Bela, Sibi, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Suhbatpur and other districts.

Moreover, 90 percent of water drainage work has also been completed in Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad.

On behalf of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, four collection points were established in Quetta, Chaman, Nushki, and Dalbandin for flood victims.

At least 50 free medical camps were set up by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and PDMA during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-hit districts, in which 3,697 patients were treated and free medicines were provided.

The civil administration, National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and Coast Guard are making continuous efforts to restore the means of transportation. All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic.