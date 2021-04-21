UrduPoint.com
Pak-Army, FC Playing Key Role For Maintaining Peace In Balochistan: Rauf Rind

Wed 21st April 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf on Wednesday said that Security forces including Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps were playing crucial role for maintaining durable peace in all parts of Balochistan including Markran.

Talking to APP,Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Vice President Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said Law and order situation has been restored in Makran Division due to numerous sacrifices of Pakistan Army,FC and other force and now it was on track of development for Makran division.

The people would not allow the point scoring of the rejected political parties, he said.

Rauf Rind said that people have not forgotten that a few years ago the situation in such areas including Makran was very bad due to the worsening of law and order situation.As a result,daily lives,employment and business were severely affected.

He said bomb blasts had also been occurred on daily basis,incidents such as killings and massacres,strikes in cities for several days,closure of highways, kidnappings for ransom but Pakistan Army and FC have been playing a key role in restoring law and order situation in the Balochistan.

In 2013,the situation was so bad that different areas were completely changed in Logo areas people could not even go to their homes while FC has worked hard to improve the Law and order situation, he added.

He said the FC was also playing vital role in development of rural areas inspite of this some rejected political parties were trying to discredit the FC just for scoring points and to miss guiding people against FC's sacrifices regarding restoring peace,development and prosperity.

"We are proud of our armed forces and paid rich tribute to security forces who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for durable peace,he said and added that conscious people were always proud of their armed forces and stand with them so that the miscreants' nefarious design would be foiled from the province,he concluded.

