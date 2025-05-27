Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan

Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has declared the Indian allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident as baseless and irresponsible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has declared the Indian allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident as baseless and irresponsible.

He said that blaming Pakistan for the death of 25 individuals without any evidence was not a responsible approach. "If India was truly serious, it would have collaborated with Pakistan or involved a third-party investigation agency," he remarked.

Addressing the first convocation of Government Girls Graduation College, Manawan, here on Tuesday, he highlighted that Pakistan has made significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, which the global community acknowledges. Referring to the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS) attack, he said they are a testament to who the real victims of terrorism in the region have been. He warned that if India is dreaming of war based on a false narrative, it must remember that Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland and can give a strong response to any aggression.

Criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the speaker said that promoting the dream of “Akhand Bharat” is putting regional peace at stake.

Displaying images of Shivaji alongside maps claiming Pakistan, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka as part of India reflects a dangerous and extremist mindset, he added.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s effective leadership on international platforms, noting that his assertive stance helped isolate India diplomatically. "Even the G-20 nations were compelled to acknowledge Pakistan's legitimate position," he added.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also paid tribute to Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that they professionally defended the country and foiled Indian aggression within just four hours.

The speaker also congratulated the graduating students and emphasized that sustainable development is not possible without education. He credited former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts in promoting educational development and empowering youth in decision-making, which are now yielding results. "It is the duty of every young person to make decisions based on logic, reasoning, and awareness to ensure a brighter future for Pakistan," he said.