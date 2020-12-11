UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Fully Capable To Response Indian Aggression: Hamza Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

Pak Army fully capable to response Indian aggression: Hamza Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday said Pakistan Army has fully capable to answer Indian aggression and the nation is standing beside armed forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday said Pakistan Army has fully capable to answer Indian aggression and the nation is standing beside armed forces.

In a statement issued here, he said that India was planning to attack Pakistan to divert attention from the atrocities being perpetrated on the people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan Army and nations know how to protect their country, If India tries any kind of stupidity, and it will be met with a stern response.

He said that India should never forget that Pakistan is a nuclear power and knows how to defend its country and Pakistan has one of the best armies in the world.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand with Pak Army and are fully capable of responding to the enemy.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Army Nuclear Nasir From Best

Recent Stories

Consultation Process with Asia Internet Coalition ..

1 minute ago

KP Finance approves release of Rs 28.31bln funds u ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed to make efforts for improving overa ..

5 minutes ago

Kenya to roll out film fund to boost local product ..

5 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Thanks EU's Venice Commission for Decisi ..

12 minutes ago

Baloch took charge as Municipal Commissioner Sukku ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.