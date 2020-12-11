Pak Army fully capable to response Indian aggression: Hamza Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday said Pakistan Army has fully capable to answer Indian aggression and the nation is standing beside armed forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday said Pakistan Army has fully capable to answer Indian aggression and the nation is standing beside armed forces.

In a statement issued here, he said that India was planning to attack Pakistan to divert attention from the atrocities being perpetrated on the people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan Army and nations know how to protect their country, If India tries any kind of stupidity, and it will be met with a stern response.

He said that India should never forget that Pakistan is a nuclear power and knows how to defend its country and Pakistan has one of the best armies in the world.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand with Pak Army and are fully capable of responding to the enemy.