Pak Army Gave Countless Sacrifices In 1965 War

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Pak Army gave countless sacrifices in 1965 war

SARGODHA, Sept 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly NA-90 Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PMLN) Chaudhry Hamid Hameed paid rich tributes to the Pakistan armed forces, saying the forces have set countless examples of bravery on every front which will be remembered for all times to come.

While taking to APP on Defence and Martyrs Day, he said that it was a unique chapter in the history of Pakistan, adding that officers and soldiers of the armed forces destroyed nefarious designs of the enemy. "There is no other example in history of such bravery as of the Pakistan armed forces who gave a befitting response to the enemy", he said, and added that martyrs were still alive in the hearts of the nation.

He commended that,"Pakistan Army is one of the bravest, strongest and well trained forces of the world and we all are proud of our security forces".

Hamid Hameed said that, "Shuhada, who laid down their precious lives for the defence of the homeland, are pride of the nation. The entire nation expresses complete solidarity with the martyrs and their families, and salutes the 'Ghazis' for their courage and bravery".

