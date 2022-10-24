Pak Army gives 21-Gun salute on the 75th liberation day of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The government and the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir observed the 75th liberation day (Diamond Jubilee) of AJK today.

The day started with the 21-gun salutes given by the Pakistan Army for the first time in the history of the liberation. Azad Kashmir was liberated from the Dograh regime on Oct, 24, 1947.

The Army officials and civil officials of AJK were present on the occasion. The special prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and for the liberation of Indian held Kashmir.

Slogans were chanted for the liberation of IOK from Indian clutches and in favor of Pakistan.

The Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood ur Rehman on the occasion expressed his gratitude for Pak Army on gracing the occasion on behalf of the government of Pakistan for expressing its solidarity with the people of Azad Kashmir.

While expressing his hope the commissioner said that the day would be marked with the same zeal and fervor every year.