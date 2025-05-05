Pak Army Gives Befitting Response To Indian Unprovoked Firing Along LoC
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to Indian unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).
Security sources said that tonight, India resorted to unprovoked firing on Pakistani posts at multiple locations along the LoC.
However, the Pakistan Army gave a strong and proportionate response to the violation by Indian forces, they added.
The sources said India opened unprovoked fire in the Nikial, Khuiratta, Sharda, Kel, Neelum, and Hajipir sectors. The Pakistan Army responded forcefully to the enemy’s actions in these areas, they said.
The security sources said that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared and resolute in its commitment to respond decisively to any act of aggression by the enemy.
