Pak Army helicopter moves to rescue trapped Aleema Khan in Golain glaciers

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan s sister Aleema Khan has been trapped due to melting of glaciers in Golain, Chitral, on Monday.Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army helicopter has been sent to rescue her.According to Chitral's deputy commissioner, the ground connection has been suspended in the region due to flooding and melting of glaciers.