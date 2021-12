Pak army helicopter rescues Japanese mountaineer

Pakistan Army helicopters rescued a Japanese mountaineer Kazuya Hiraide from Karun Kuh (6977 meter) in Shimshal Valley of Gilgit Baltistan today

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army helicopters rescued a Japanese mountaineer Kazuya Hiraide from Karun Kuh (6977 meter) in Shimshal Valley of Gilgit Baltistan today.

The mountaineer suffered from frostbite enroute to Karun Kuh summit at an altitude above 6200 meters,read a press release from ISPR.

The climber was shifted to CMH Gilgit where doctors were providing him with medical treatment.