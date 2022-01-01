Pak Army helicopters carries out relief operation to Yolbo earthquake victims

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Army helicopters carried out Relief operation and delivered relief items to the earthquake victims of Yolbo village (Tehsil Rondo) on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army helicopters carried out Relief operation and delivered relief items to the earthquake victims of Yolbo village (Tehsil Rondo) on Saturday.

According to ISPR Gilgit Baltistan, relief items included ration packages, clean drinking water, relief items and medicines.

In order to provide first aid to the people, a medical officer and necessary medical equipment / medicines were airlifted to Yulbo village and a first aid post was established there in which 41 individuals were also provided free medicines.

In addition, a minor girl, critically ill, was rescued by helicopter along with her parents.