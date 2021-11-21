UrduPoint.com

PAK Army Holds Weapon Exhibition For Students In Leepa Valley

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:20 PM

PAK Army holds weapon exhibition for students in Leepa valley

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The PAK Army hold weapon exhibition for students and school teachers of different schools in Leepa valley near LOC some 100 KM away from North East of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad.

The students and teachers were briefed about the function, quality and uses of these weapons.

The different arms had arranged at the display including automatic and semi automatic weapons by the PAK Army. The students and their teachers interestingly looked the weapons and got detailed information about different weapons from the Army Jawans on the occasion.

Talking to media, the teachers and students expressed their pleasure and said that they first ever have got opportunity to see these weapons and sought valuable information regarding the modern weapons and its function and operation.

The teachers were of the view that PAK Army is guarding the nation in different situation at LOC and other frontiers while we enjoy restful sleep and thanked to PAK army for arranging such kind of exhibition.

Related Topics

Army Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered ..

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and Int ..

21 minutes ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Centre delivers 600 ..

Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Centre delivers 600,000 Fish fingerlings to aquac ..

21 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunn ..

Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunnels of the UAE National Rail N ..

21 minutes ago
 Licence fee exemption for Emirati members of Dubai ..

Licence fee exemption for Emirati members of Dubai SME extended to seven years

1 hour ago
 Global finance leaders from 41 different countries ..

Global finance leaders from 41 different countries in Abu Dhabi for fifth editio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.