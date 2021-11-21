PAK Army holds weapon exhibition for students in Leepa valley

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The PAK Army hold weapon exhibition for students and school teachers of different schools in Leepa valley near LOC some 100 KM away from North East of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad.

The students and teachers were briefed about the function, quality and uses of these weapons.

The different arms had arranged at the display including automatic and semi automatic weapons by the PAK Army. The students and their teachers interestingly looked the weapons and got detailed information about different weapons from the Army Jawans on the occasion.

Talking to media, the teachers and students expressed their pleasure and said that they first ever have got opportunity to see these weapons and sought valuable information regarding the modern weapons and its function and operation.

The teachers were of the view that PAK Army is guarding the nation in different situation at LOC and other frontiers while we enjoy restful sleep and thanked to PAK army for arranging such kind of exhibition.