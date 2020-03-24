UrduPoint.com
Pak Army In Liaison With GB Govt In Fight Against Coronavirus: Chief Of Army Staff

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

Pak Army in liaison with GB Govt in fight against coronavirus: Chief of Army Staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said the Pakistan Army along with the Federal Government was working in liaison with the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Government and their civil administration for providing all possible assistance on war footing to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the COAS in a tweet: "Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges facing the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. We are working closely with GB Govt and civil administration to provide all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing in conjunction with Federal Government.""We will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times. Pakistanis will fight against COVID-19 as one," the COAS said.

