Pak Army initiates to provide free quality education to orphans, needy children in N.Waziristan

N.WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :A key step has been taken by the Pakistan Army to provide free quality education to the orphans and needy children living in Miran Shah area, North Waziristan district.

According to an official of the district administration while talking to the media personnel here, on Saturday, said that the Pakistan Army took a major initiative for the provision of free quality education of orphans and needy children by operationalizing a well-equipped hostel, wherein around 120 orphans and needy children were camped.

The objective of re-activating the hostel in Miran Shah area was to camp 120 orphans and needy children from across the district, he added. He said everything including children's education, accommodation, food and drink was free of charge.

"This high-quality hostel has all modern facilities for children," the official confirmed.

He disclosed that eight more hostels of the same style would become functional by May this year.

The purpose of the hostels is to provide the best educational environment to orphans and needy children under the supervision of the Pakistan Army, the official said.

Meanwhile, the people of Miran Shah, North Waziristan district paid tribute to Major General Naeem Akhtar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of North Waziristan, for this initiative of the Pakistan Army in ensuring quality free education, food, hostel facilities to the needy, orphans children.

The elders of the Atmanzai tribes while lauding Pakistan Army's services for the promotion of education termed it very vital steps for educating the needy and orphan children camped in the hostel.