Pak army is capable of thwarting any threat to national security: ISPR

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar says that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched on this day.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan Army is capable of thwarting any threats to the national security.

He made these remark over completion of three years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (Elimination of Disorder) here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was started this day three years ago in 2017 to eliminate the terrorists.

Major General Babar Iftikhar also paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the national security.

Pakistan Army, he stated, is capable of thwarting any threat to the national security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost.