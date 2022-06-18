Pak Army is pride of entire nation: Babar Yousafzai

UrduPoint.com

Political and social leader Babar Yousafzai has said that Pakistan Army is the pride of the whole nation, while political parties should refrain from false propaganda against it for their personal interests

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that rallies would soon be taken out all over Balochistan to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Babar Yousafzai said that the Pakistan Army and other security agencies have sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and durable peace has been restored in the area with tiring efforts of our brave and professional forces.

He said, we strongly condemn false propaganda against the Pakistan Army.

Babar Yousafzai said that the entire Pakistani nation stood with Pakistan Army as it is responsible to protect the geographical and ideological borders of the mother land and the nation would not allow anyone to spread baseless propaganda against our valiant Armed Forces .

