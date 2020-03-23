UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Is Ready To Assist Civil Administration In Fight Against Coronavirus

Pak Army is ready to assist civil administration in fight against Coronavirus

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says all available troops of Pakistan Army and its medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice.  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty in fight against Coronavirus.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief expressed these views while chairing Special Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi, on single point agenda of COVID-19.

Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective Corps Headquarters.

The forum reviewed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and deliberated army’s readiness to assist civil administration to contain the pandemic.

The army chief said that all available troops of Pakistan Army and its medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice.

