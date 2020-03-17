UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Is Ready To Cope With Coronavirus: DG ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:12 PM

Pak Army is ready to cope with Coronavirus: DG ISPR

DG ISPR says that test labs have been established in all major hospitals of Pakistan Army and coordination is being done with federal and provincial government to cope with Coronavirus.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday said that they were ready to cope with the challenge of Coronavirus.

He said Pakistan Army was coordinating with Federal and provincial governments to defeat deadly Coronavirus.

“Test Labs have been established in all big military hospitals,” said the DG ISPR, adding that all medical centers were well-equipped to provide health facilities.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote: “Together we can, and IA together we will defeat #Coronavirus; let’s join hands to safeguard ourselves and our loved one.

#CoronaFreePakistan #iFightCorona,”.

The statement has come at the moment when Coronavirus tally has reached to 193 confirmed cases in Pakistan, with Sindh having 155 cases of coronavirus patients.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that all the patients who were in isolation wards should not be worried as their families would be provided “food supply” at their homes. He also announced to distribute soaps in the villages of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Army Twitter ISPR Murad Ali Shah All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises term postpo ..

13 minutes ago

Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronaviru ..

10 minutes ago

Construction work on Matiari-Lahore Transmission l ..

11 minutes ago

VC SBBU chairs meeting regarding online classes

11 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 20.78 percent

11 minutes ago

French regulator bans short-selling

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.