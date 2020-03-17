Pak Army is ready to cope with Coronavirus: DG ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR says that test labs have been established in all major hospitals of Pakistan Army and coordination is being done with federal and provincial government to cope with Coronavirus.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday said that they were ready to cope with the challenge of Coronavirus.

He said Pakistan Army was coordinating with Federal and provincial governments to defeat deadly Coronavirus.

“Test Labs have been established in all big military hospitals,” said the DG ISPR, adding that all medical centers were well-equipped to provide health facilities.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote: “Together we can, and IA together we will defeat #Coronavirus; let’s join hands to safeguard ourselves and our loved one.

#CoronaFreePakistan #iFightCorona,”.

The statement has come at the moment when Coronavirus tally has reached to 193 confirmed cases in Pakistan, with Sindh having 155 cases of coronavirus patients.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that all the patients who were in isolation wards should not be worried as their families would be provided “food supply” at their homes. He also announced to distribute soaps in the villages of Sindh.