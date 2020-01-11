UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Is Ready To Give Befitting Reply To Indian Army Against Any Aggression: DG ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:34 PM

Pak Army is ready to give befitting reply to Indian army against any aggression: DG ISPR

Indian Army Chief has said that they would take action if their parliament allowed them to claim Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 11th, 2020) Director General Inter-Service Public Relation Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan Army was ready to give befitting reply to Indian army for any aggression.

Indian Army Chief always gave statements to make their public happy.

India's new army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane earlier had said that the Indian army would move to claim Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) if it was given orders in this regard by the parliament, Indian media reported.

Indian Army Chief Naravane claimed that “a parliamentary resolution stated that the "entire erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir" — a reference to the region including AJK — is part of India,”.

“We are waiting for the order of the parliament,” he added.

An Indian newspaper quoted him saying that “there is a parliamentary resolution from several years ago about this that the entire erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India,".

General Ghafoor said that Indian Army Chief was giving such statement to overcome and control the situation surfaced soon after anti-Muslim laws in India.

“This is merely a statement and nothing else to make their public happy,” he added.

