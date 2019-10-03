UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Is Well Prepraed To Face Any Challenge : General Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Pak Army is well prepraed to face any challenge : General Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all cost

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all cost.He was presiding over the Corps Commanders' Conference, which was held here on Thursday.

The meeeting reviewed geo strategic and national security environment and ongoing situation in IOK.He said that Kashmir is jugular vain of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right of self determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren.

Forum acknowledged effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute exposing Indian human rights violations in under siege IOJ&K during UNGA session.

Forum expressed appreciations for effectively dealing foreign backed efforts at destabilising Pakistan through various machinations. Commanders reiterated resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders.

