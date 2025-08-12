Pak Army, IUB, Houbara Foundation broadcast seed in Cholistan to restore ecosystem

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A collaborative effort to restore the Cholistan Desert’s fragile ecosystem reached a new milestone this week as the Pakistan Army, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Houbara Foundation International Pakistan carried out an extensive aerial and manual seed broadcast of indigenous desert plant species.

The operation, part of an annual biodiversity restoration program, targeted a range of native plants, including Beri, Kikar, Jand, Peelu, Lathia, Phel, Damasa, Karir, Dhaman, and Sewan.

The effort is driven by a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Houbara Foundation International Pakistan. The collaboration centers on exploration, conservation, and restoration of Cholistan’s biodiversity. Seeds for restoration are sourced year-round through joint collection efforts by CIDS and the Houbara Foundation. The seeds are used to establish desert plant nurseries, support ongoing research, and enable large-scale broadcasts across multiple desert sites. Officials say the initiative helps re-establish native vegetation, supports wildlife habitats, and provides forage for livestock, with broader economic benefits for nearby communities dependent on the desert.

Director of the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, praised the teamwork, noting that the project reflects a sustained commitment to conservation. Major (Retired) Tahir Majeed, a representative of the Houbara Foundation, stressed the importance of such conservation efforts in maintaining ecological balance and protecting Cholistan’s biodiversity.

The project also drew accolades from academia. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, lauded field-based preservation missions that safeguard nature and highlighted the roles of the Houbara Foundation and the Pakistan Army.

Looking ahead, organizers say the seed nurseries will expand and more restoration sites will follow, aiming to accelerate ecological recovery and model similar conservation programs in other arid regions. In addition to ecological gains, officials hope the initiative will bolster sustainable livelihoods for local communities dependent on the desert.