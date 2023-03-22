Pak Army kicks off Plantation drive under Green abloom Pakistan at Chakothi, Ghari Dopatta

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The plantation drive has been kicked off on behalf of Pak Army under Green abloom Pakistan at Ghari Dopatta and Chakothi by continuing the National plantation drive on Wednesday.

The students and teachers from different schools of the area participated in the plantation Drive and the Jawans of the Pak Army also planted different fruit saplings and other plants keeping in view of the climate and season.

Some 2027 plants have been planted including 1027 saplings at Ghari Dopatta and 1000 saplings at Chakothi area of Muzaffarabad and Jehlum Districts in AJK.

Pak Army provided the ditch digging Machine and an awareness walk for plantation Drive has also been held under Green abloom Pakistan to ensure a pollution-free environment across the country.

The Commanding Officer of the Pakistan Army while addressing on the occasion said that our environment has rapidly gone polluted due to the chopping of the trees from our forests which are the main sources of our rains and the provision of pollution-free oxygen and numerous bounties.

He stressed the masses to take part in the plantation Drive individually and collectively besides ensuring the safety of the plants.