Pak army killed 60 soldiers of Indian army

ISPR DG says Pakistan Army also destroyed several bunkers of Indian army along with Line of Control.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) At least 60 soldiers and several others of Indian army were killed by Pakistan Army, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Asif Ghafoor revealed here on Saturday.

Through his Twitter account, ISPR Director General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan Army also destroyed several bunkers of Indian Army.

Ghafoor said Pakistan Airforce targetted two fighter jets of Indian army while two others crashed owing to fear of Pakistan Army.

The DG also said that 60 soldiers were killed during the ongoing year since February to date.

"Indian army is now at defence position," said ISPR DG on his Twitter account.

A few days ago, Indian Army Pibin Rawat claimed to have destroyed "terror launching pads" from across the Line of Control, saying that bunckers of Pakistan's army were also damaged. However, Pakistan army rejected the view point of Indian army saying that "it is nothing but packs of lies".

Pakistan Army said: "Indians have no ground to support the fake stance of ther army chief,".

It may also be mentioned here that foreign diplomats were taken to the locations in Neelum Valley where Indian Army Chief alleged the "terror launching pads" were destroyed. The foreign diplomats said that they neverr saw any thing related to the "Terror lauching pads" and rejected the view point of Indian army chief.

Pakistan Army on several occassion asked the Indian Army Chief to avoid from giving irresponsibl statements and war provoking statements but the Indian Army Chief, through the blood of innocent peoples on his hands, wanted to secure his job. Indian media also targeted their army chief saying that why did said about destruction of "terror launching pads" along side the LoC. The public also criticized him for his "irresponisble statements".