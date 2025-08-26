Pak Army Launches Recruitment Drive For Junior Commissioned Officers & Soldiers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Army has announced a recruitment drive for Junior Commissioned Officers (Naib Khateeb) and Soldiers, with the online registration process set to begin on September 1, 2025, and closing on November 23, 2025.
According to the Handout issued here on Tuesday, the recruitment drive aims to fill various positions, including Soldier General Duty, Clerk, Cook, Sanitary Worker, and Military Police Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk.
To be eligible for the positions, candidates must meet the following criteria Age 17½ to 23 years for most positions, with some exceptions education Matriculation or equivalent for Soldier positions, Intermediate for Clerks, and Dars-e-Nizami + FA/FSc for Naib Khateeb Height Minimum 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) for most positions, with specific requirements for Military Police.
The selection process will include a written test, physical and medical tests, and an interview Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online and appear for the tests, which will be conducted at designated Army Selection and Recruitment Centers.
Interested candidates have been advised to apply online through the official website. The online registration process will remain open from September 1, 2025, to November 23, 2025.
For more information, candidates can contact the Army Selection and Recruitment Center at phone number 071-5805599 or mobile number 0306-2372447.
