Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Kanwer Muhammad Dilshad said that Pak army had made Pakistan invincible by defending its all boundaries.

He was addressing a seminar on "Allama Iqbal's Thoughts and Pakistan's Defence" organized by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Majlis Rumi & Iqbal to mark Pakistan's Defence Day here on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan was achieved after many sacrifices. "Now it is our responsibility to play our role for development and prosperity of the country," he added. "We should inculcate the thoughts of Iqbal in the young generation so that they can become Shaheen of Allama Iqbal", he added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the sacrifices of martyrs would be remembered always.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to make the young generation enlightened with Allama Iqbal's thoughts so that they could pave new ways of development.

Senator Waleed Iqbal urged the people to understand the message of Allama Iqbal and said that the youth should develop the characteristics of Shaheen for greater national interest.

He also presented Iqbal's poems on this occasion and inspired the participants to pay their dynamic role for national progress and prosperity.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, former Director Information Faisalabad Abid Kamalvi, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali, Shahid Mehmood Butt, Qayyum Nizami, Dr. Waheed-ul-Zaman Tariq, Zaki Syed, Tariq Mirza, Muhammad Ijaz Sheikh and others also spoke on the occasion.