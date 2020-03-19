UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Martyred Sepoy Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Army's martyred sepoy, Tauseef, was laid to rest with complete military honours in his native village graveyard near Shakargarh on Thursday.

Pak Army troops saluted his coffin wrapped in the national flag.

Senior officials of the Pak Army and a large number of people attended his Namaz-e-Janaza. They also laid wreaths on his grave.

He was martyred on Wednesday during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan near Afghan border.

