PAK Army Medical Camp In Ponch Examines 939 Patients

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Pakistan Army has set up medical camp at Batal Sector of Ponch District in village Silohi where 939 patients were medically examined of different diseases including gynecology, dental and other diseases here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army has set up medical camp at Batal Sector of Ponch District in village Silohi where 939 patients were medically examined of different diseases including gynecology, dental and other diseases here on Monday.

The free Medical camp was established at Boys Primary School Salohi village at Batal Sector of Ponch district, which started from 8:00 AM and continued till late evening.

A large number of patients managed their check ups and the doctors and paramedical staff dispensed their services superbly. The team of doctors was comprising child specialist, medical specialist, dental surgeon, surgical and gynecologist who made check ups of 189 male, 364 female, 386 children patients besides, 243 dental patients, 27 minor OT, 23 ECG, 47 gyne patients went through ultrasound and all the patients have been provided free medicines.

The doctors also educated the patients hold hygienic lecture for the general public for taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from sudden health hazards and tackle common pains.

Later, the school children offered prayers in nearby Masjid and hold special prayers for the quick recovery of the patients from illness. The people of the area commended the efforts of PAK Army for arranging free medical camp in remote areas.

The senior segments of the area lauded the PAK Army for their public welfare measures and described that PAK Army always stood by their people in every testing times either it was war or peace or natural catastrophe, they saluted Pakistan Army and chanted PAK Army Zinda Baad slogans.

