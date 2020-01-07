Pak Army, Navy, Air Force (amendment) bills presented in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Three bills including, the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were presented in the Senate on Tuesday.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak tabled the three bills in the House as passed by the National Assembly.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred all the bills to the standing committees concerned for further deliberation.

According to the statements of objects and reasons of the three bills, the president, on the advice of the prime minister, can specify tenure, and terms and conditions of the service of the services chiefs and the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee.

This includes the grant of extension and re-appointments of the services chiefs.

The bills state that the president shall, on the advice of the prime minister, appoint the services chiefs and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for a tenure of three years.

The services chiefs and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee may be reappointed for an additional tenure of three years or their tenures can be extended up to three years.

According to the bills, the appointment, reappointment or extension of the army, air force or naval chiefs, or the exercise of discretion by the appointing authority in this regard, shall not be called into question before any court on any ground whatsoever.