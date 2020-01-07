UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army, Navy, Air Force (amendment) Bills Presented In Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pak Army, Navy, Air Force (amendment) bills presented in Senate

Three bills including, the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were presented in the Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Three bills including, the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were presented in the Senate on Tuesday.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak tabled the three bills in the House as passed by the National Assembly.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred all the bills to the standing committees concerned for further deliberation.

According to the statements of objects and reasons of the three bills, the president, on the advice of the prime minister, can specify tenure, and terms and conditions of the service of the services chiefs and the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee.

This includes the grant of extension and re-appointments of the services chiefs.

The bills state that the president shall, on the advice of the prime minister, appoint the services chiefs and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for a tenure of three years.

The services chiefs and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee may be reappointed for an additional tenure of three years or their tenures can be extended up to three years.

According to the bills, the appointment, reappointment or extension of the army, air force or naval chiefs, or the exercise of discretion by the appointing authority in this regard, shall not be called into question before any court on any ground whatsoever.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Pervez Khattak Army Pakistan Navy May 2020 All Court Azam Khan Swati Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

NUST arranges seminar on “Indian-Occupied Jammu ..

7 minutes ago

Zubair, Ahsan qualifies for U16 National Jr Snooke ..

6 minutes ago

Musk hands over made-in-China Teslas to early buye ..

6 minutes ago

Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by J ..

6 minutes ago

Cold wave to grip most parts of country; Fog to co ..

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.