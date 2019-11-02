Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stability: ISPR DG

The Pakistan Army Spokesperson Friday while responding to a question about the Army's possible reaction in case of any law and order situation by the protesting opposition parties, said they would not allow any harm to the national stability and support the government within the ambit of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Army Spokesperson Friday while responding to a question about the Army's possible reaction in case of any law and order situation by the protesting opposition parties, said they would not allow any harm to the national stability and support the government within the ambit of the Constitution.

Talking to a private television channel (ARY), ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said the government and opposition negotiation committees were working in a better coordination.

"We hope this process moves on in a better way. But the Pakistan Army is a national institution, an impartial institution, which supports the government within the ambit of the Constitution and law.

What the situation comes forth, and what the government decides would be acted upon as per the Constitution and law," he added.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations DG came hours after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing the participants of Azadi March here, gave the government a two-day ultimatum to accept his demands while alleging the national institutions for backing the government.

The ISPR DG asked the JUI-F chief to explain which institution he was referring to the Election Commission, the judiciary or the Army for he was a seasoned politician and knew what he had uttered.

