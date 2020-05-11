Pak Army officer lays down his life in fight against COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR confirms that Major Muhammad Asghar laid down his life in the line of duty at Torkham Border.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Pakistan Army Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham Border in fight against COVID-19 here on Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said he was managing Torkham Border Terminal to ensure screening of people & move of logistic convoys to Afghanistan.

Maj Asghar was evacuated to CMH Peshawar complaining of breathing problems. He was put on ventilator but succumbed to Corona Virus. There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation.