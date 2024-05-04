Open Menu

Pak Army Organises Free Medical Camp At Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) In a commendable effort to serve the local community, the Pakistan Army organised a free medical camp catering to the residents of Chauhan and nearby villages near Sheikhupura.

Led by dedicated doctors and paramedical staff, including gynaecologists, the camp provided essential medical examinations and treatments to hundreds of individuals, ptv reported.

Approximately 800 patients availed themselves of the medical services offered at the camp, including various diagnostic tests such as ECG.

Beyond immediate medical care, attendees received invaluable insights through awareness lectures on hygiene, balanced diet, and disease prevention, notably focusing on combating ailments like dengue.

The initiative received widespread appreciation from the local populace, who lauded the Pakistan Army's consistent efforts in organising such vital healthcare interventions in rural areas.

Gratitude flowed towards the Army for their ongoing commitment to public welfare, symbolising a tangible embodiment of service to the community.

