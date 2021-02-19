Pak army organizes free medical camp for villagers in district Ghanche

The Pakistan Army, with the cooperation of the Ghanche district administration and medical staff, organized a one-day free medical camp in the remote village of Dumsum.

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Army, with the cooperation of the Ghanche district administration and medical staff, organized a one-day free medical camp in the remote village of Dumsum.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, during the camp, 1226 patients with various diseases were provided free medical aid by specialist doctors.

The patients included 711 children, 224 women and 291 men.

The camp also performed 38 laboratory tests and 20 minor surgical procedures. Free medicines were distributed among the needy people of the area and ration packs were distributed among the deserving people, widows and orphans. In addition face masks were distributed among the people and awareness lectures on disease prevention and personal hygiene were also organized for the local people.