Pak Army Organizes Free Medical Camp In Kohi Hassan Khel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) "Patriotic Youth of Pakistan, under the auspices of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday organized a free medical camp in Kohi Hassan Khel.
The camp, staffed by expert doctors and paramedical personnel, not only conducted examinations but also provided free consultations and medications to the local residents.
A total of 700 patients received medical treatment and examinations during the camp.
Numbers of women and children from the area actively participated. The camp saw the participation of ten doctors and staff members from the Patriotic Youth of Pakistan.
The Primary objective of the camp was to offer free medical services at the doorstep of the local community.
Beyond healthcare, 'Elam Tolo Dapara' (Knowledge for all) initiative, led by the Pakistan Army, distributed books and stationery to school-going children in the area.
Expressing their gratitude, the local residents thanked the Pakistan Army for organizing the medical camp and distributing free educational materials.
They also expressed hope for more such initiatives in the future. The collaborative efforts between the armed forces and the Patriotic Youth of Pakistan underscore the commitment to community welfare and healthcare in the region.
APP/ash/
