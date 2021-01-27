UrduPoint.com
Pak-Army Organizes Two-day Free Medical Camp In Kermang

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:39 AM

Pak-Army organizes two-day free medical camp in Kermang

Pakistan Army, with cooperation of the Ghanche District administration and medical staff organized a two-day free medical camp in Kermang area

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army, with cooperation of the Ghanche District administration and medical staff organized a two-day free medical camp in Kermang area.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, the patients included 1164 children, 610 women and 697 men visited the camp wherein 20 laboratory tests and 11 minor surgical procedures were also performed.

Free medicines were distributed among the needy people while the ration packs were also distributed among the deserving weak people, widows and orphans.

In addition, face masks were also distributed among the people besides awareness lectures on disease prevention and personal hygiene were also organized for the local people.

