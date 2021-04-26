UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Personnel Visits Different Areas To Ensure SOPs Implementation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

In order to ensure implementation on corona related SOPs situation, Pakistan Army personnel along with officials of district administration, police and health department visited different areas of the city and markets on Monday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :In order to ensure implementation on corona related SOPs situation, Pakistan Army personnel along with officials of district administration, police and health department visited different areas of the city and markets on Monday.

According to details a large number of people found negligent in adherence to follow precautionary measures.

Army personnel asked citizens and traders to strictly adopt SOPs.

Later they distributed masks among people.

More Stories From Pakistan

