Pak Army play pivotal role to defend Citizens at borders

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A grand event was organized at the Dharamshala by the Hindu community of Larkana to expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army as part of the"Maarka-e-Haq"(Battle for Truth) and Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of citizens, leaders of various political and social organizations from different schools of thought, and district administration officials.

Special guests at the event included Chairman of the District Council, Ijaz Ahmed Leghari; Mayor of Larkana, Anwar Ali Leghari; Assistant Commissioner of Larkana;representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and local traders.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of the Minority Community, Amir Ali Shah, President of the Ladies Wing and Pakistan Medical Association President Dr.

Diyali Gul; Chairman of the Hindu Panchayat, Harish Lal, and General Secretary, Noul Rai addressed the gathering.

They stated that the country's Independence Day is being celebrated this year, as always, with full national zeal and enthusiasm. They explained that the purpose of the *"Maarka-e-Haq"* program is to express sympathy and solidarity with the Pakistan Army while conveying the message that the armed forces are working round the clock at the borders to defend the country, providing citizens with the opportunity to live in peace and security. They added, *"We will celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day on the 14th of August this year with full fervor as well."*