Pak Army played imperative role for establishing peace: Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Information Minister Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here on Monday said Pak Army had always played an imperative role in establishing peace, stability in the country.

He said this while addressing a function in Muslim Town to pay homage to the martyrs of Pak Army.

The function was organized by Azhar Iqbal Satti while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi President Raja Muhammad Ali, other PTI leaders Khan Abdullah Khan, Shakeel Chauhan, Anis Azhar Satti, Imran Hayat and Qari Naeem Akbar Naeemi and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The minister said the Armed Forces also helped the civil administration in every nook and corner of the country to counter challenges like flood, COVID-19, sectarian violence and other emergencies.

Pak Army ensured peace rendering supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism, operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, he added.

He said that Pak Army had thwarted the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements and made the country's defense invincible.

The minister said that the opposition parties had launched 5th generation war against institutions of the country which reflected that their political and economic interests were in line with anti-state elements.

The opposition parties were to malign the national security agencies, defame the democratic institutions and shake confidence of the people on judiciary, he added.