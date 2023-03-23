Pak Army presents 21-gun salute on Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The day dawned with 21-gun salute by the Pakistan Army at Mahfooz Shaheed Garrison in the provincial capital on Pakistan Day.

The soldiers of Pakistan Army raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasoolul Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) and Pakistan Zindabad. Special prayers were also offered in different mosques in the city for peace, progress, prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.