Pak Army Presents 21-gun Salute To Mark Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pak Army presents 21-gun salute to mark Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Army on Friday presented a 21-gun salute to commemorate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) in the provincial capital of Sindh here.

The armed force presented the salute to pay reverence and homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (SAW) on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW), being celebrated across the Muslim world including the metropolis.

The day dawned in the capital with special prayers for the prosperity and development of the country.

Rallies have been planned in the capital city to commemorate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

A number of programmes have also been chalked out almost in every nook and corner to spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

