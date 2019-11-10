Pak army presents 21-gun salutes on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 21-gun salutes were presented in the provincial capital on Sunday to mark the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW).

The jawans of Pak Army presented the gun salute here at Mehfooz Shaheed Garrison.

They also raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (SAWW) and Pakistan Zindabad.

Prayers were also offered in different mosques in the city for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Foolproof security arrangements were put in place to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW).