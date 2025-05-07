Open Menu

Pak Army Proves Our Defense As Impenetrable By Downing Multiple Indian Jets

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Pak Army proves our defense as impenetrable by downing multiple Indian jets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent Indian attack, stating that the Pakistan Army has once again proven that the nation’s defense is impenetrable by downing several enemy aircraft.

Barrister Saif criticized the attack as a cowardly act carried out under the cover of darkness, targeting innocent civilians. He emphasized that striking civilian areas is a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

He further stated that just like in the past, the Pakistan Army has given a strong and effective response, forcing the enemy to retreat. "By shooting down several of the enemy’s jets, our armed forces have demonstrated unmatched skill and bravery," he added. “The enemy had no choice but to raise white flags.”

The provincial advisor also accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately disrupting regional peace and promoting the extremist ideology of the RSS, warning of its dangerous implications for the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan