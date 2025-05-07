Pak Army Proves Our Defense As Impenetrable By Downing Multiple Indian Jets
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent Indian attack, stating that the Pakistan Army has once again proven that the nation’s defense is impenetrable by downing several enemy aircraft.
Barrister Saif criticized the attack as a cowardly act carried out under the cover of darkness, targeting innocent civilians. He emphasized that striking civilian areas is a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
He further stated that just like in the past, the Pakistan Army has given a strong and effective response, forcing the enemy to retreat. "By shooting down several of the enemy’s jets, our armed forces have demonstrated unmatched skill and bravery," he added. “The enemy had no choice but to raise white flags.”
The provincial advisor also accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately disrupting regional peace and promoting the extremist ideology of the RSS, warning of its dangerous implications for the region.
