Pak army provided free medical treatment for more than 1500 patients in two villages of district khatmang

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army provided free medical treatment to more than 1500 patients during a 2 days long free medical camp at Girakh Bala and Ghavis villages of District Kharmang, Gilgit Baltistan.

The camp was comprised of 26 personnel of Pakistan Army Medical Corps, including General Physician, Medical Specialists, Surgical Specialists and Dental Surgeons. Army Doctors and Paramedics provided essential medical treatment to 1500 patients, in which 49 minor surgical procedures, 150 dental cases and 98 laboratory test were carried out at the camps. Besides distribution of ration packs to the widows and orphans of the area, First Aid Boxes were also donated to Primary and middle Schools of Ghavis village and Primary School and Civil Dispensary of Girakh bala village. Free medicines were provided to civil dispensaries of Ghavis, Girakh Bala and Bagheecha villages and Middle school of Ghavis village.

Hand sanitizer face masks were distributed in dispensaries and schools of these villages. Awareness lectures were also arranged to educate locals on prevention of diseases, personal hygiene and dental hygiene, which were attended by 163 individuals.

The main objective of free medical camps was to bring free healthcare to the area and identify common health problems in order to devise ways of addressing them. Health department of Kharmang District extended full support to Army Medical Corps in establishment of the free medical camp. A lot of logistic supports are needed to carry out such responsible programs successfully. Pakistan Army organizes these camps alongside with its continuous operational commitments to help and protect people in need.